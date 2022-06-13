Rangers have zeroed in on Sunderland star Ross Stewart as their preferred candidate to replace Alfredo Morelos, should the Colombian opt to not renew his deal at Ibrox, according to the Northern Echo.

Stewart had a stellar campaign with the Black Cats and played a crucial role in helping them earn promotion from League One last term.

The 25-year-old’s exploits on the pitch have seen him attract interest from a clutch of clubs in the Championship, while Scottish giants Rangers are also keen on him.

Rangers hitman Morelos has only one year left on his current deal at Ibrox, and the club are determined to tie him down to a new deal as they do not want to see him leave for free next summer.

However, contract negotiations between Morelos and Rangers have not resumed since the end of last season and the club are making plans to deal with the possibility of having to sell him this summer.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has evaluated a number of potential options to replace Morelos, should the need arise and has landed on Stewart’s name as his top target.

Stewart is also in the final year of his contract at the Stadium of Light and Sunderland want to offer him fresh terms, which will also include a significant bump up in his wages.

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will push to snare away the hitman from Wearside, with a vacant spot in attack also left to fill owing to the departure of Cedric Itten.