Rangers have not received an official approach for 29-year-old left-back Borna Barisic despite interest from clubs in Turkey, according to the Rangers Review.

The left-back has two years left on his contract and played a big part in Rangers reaching the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

His future at Rangers has come under the scanner due to interest from clubs in Tukey this summer.

Trabzonspor are said to have tabled a bid for him and are waiting for a reply from Rangers.

However, it has been claimed that no official bids have been made for Barisic and Rangers have not received an official approach as well.

Rangers are not in a position to take a call on the future of Barisic as there is no offer on their table.

The Gers could consider letting him go if they receive a big-money offer for the Croatian this summer.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants to strengthen his squad and is believed to have enough funds to sign one starting eleven quality player.

Rangers could have to sell to further augment the transfer war chest for the manager this summer.