Marc Roca’s name has been proposed to Roma, but the Leeds United target is not a priority for the Italians at present as they push to land a new midfielder.

The Whites have already roped in Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen this summer as boss Jesse Marsch gears up for his first full season at Elland Road.

Leeds are looking to snap up Roca from Bayern Munich at the behest of an express request from Marsch, who is looking to further bolster his midfield.

The Yorkshire giants are closing in on a deal worth £10m for the Bavarian star, while he has also attracted interest from Spain and from Italy.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Roca has been offered to Serie A giants Roma as they look to sign a new midfielder, but he is not their primary target.

At present, at the top of Roma’s wish list is Sassuolo’s Davide Frattesi, and they are leading the chase to land him.

Roca, who is keen on leaving Bayern Munich this summer, could be taken into consideration as an alternative to Frettesi by Roma.

However, it has been claimed that Roca prefers to join Leeds in the ongoing window and is expected to sign a deal lasting three or four years.