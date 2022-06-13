Aston Villa are on the cusp of snapping up 16-year-old striker Rory Wilson from Scottish giants Rangers this summer, with Steven Gerrard’s presence at Villa Park key, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Scotland Under-17 forward has been one of the shining lights of the Rangers academy and has scored 49 goals at youth level.

Rangers have been keen to hold on to him but the forward is now expected to move to England this summer.

Aston Villa have been in talks with his representatives over agreeing on a deal with the Midlands club.

And it has been claimed that an agreement over personal terms is in place between Villa and the Rangers teenager.

Rangers will get compensation from the transfer but they are on the verge of losing a talented youngster to Aston Villa.

Several other clubs were also interested in getting their hands on the forward but Gerrard became the deciding factor.

Wilson is expected to join the Aston Villa Under-18s squad once he moves to the club before trying to move up the grades.