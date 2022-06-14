Chelsea could make a move for Fulham target Thomas Strakosha if Kepa departs Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Lazio goalkeeper Strakosha is out of contract at the end of the month and has emerged as an attractive target for several sides.

Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham are keen on snapping up the 27-year-old to add to their goalkeeping options, but they could face competition from London rivals Chelsea.

Kepa, behind Edouard Mendy at Chelsea, could leave the club this summer as he looks to get his career back on track.

He cost Chelsea a huge £72m to sign from Spanish side Athletic Bilbao, but has struggled to convince between the sticks.

Kepa was Chelsea’s number 1 in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns before then losing his place.

Strakosha meanwhile started last term as the number 2 at Lazio, providing cover for Pepe Reina, but started in every Italian league game from the start of December.

While joining Chelsea would be a high profile move for Strakosha, signing for Fulham could hand him more game time chances.