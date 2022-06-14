Aberdeen are keen for Liverpool to agree to a fee which reaches £10m in order to sell Calvin Ramsay to the Merseyside giants, according to Sky Sports News.

Liverpool have been locked in a battle with other clubs, including Leeds United, for Ramsay and are in pole position to snap him up.

However, Aberdeen do not want to let Ramsay for the less than they believe he is worth and they are demanding that the deal is worth up to £10m.

Liverpool’s initial offer for the young full-back is just £4m plus a further £2m in add-ons, not enough for the Scottish club.

Aberdeen want Liverpool to put £5m on the table with a further £5m in add-ons, to take the total fee to £10m.

It now remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp’s side go back with an offer that matches Aberdeen’s valuation.

The 18-year-old Scottish full-back has been with Aberdeen’s senior side since 2021 having featured in 39 games overall.

Ramsay is a highly rated talent and Liverpool want to add him to the ranks and watch him learn from Trent Alexander-Arnold.