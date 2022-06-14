Inter are currently holding talks with the entourage of Tottenham Hotspur target Destiny Udogie over a summer move.

Udogie had a stellar Serie A campaign with Udinese last term and his exploits in Italy have seen him attract interest from both domestic and foreign quarters.

Italian top flight heavyweights Juventus and Inter are keen on the left wing-back while he is also a target for Antonio Conte’s Tottenham.

Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici has held talks with Udogie’s agents over a move for him while there are claims that Udinese have rejected an offer from the north London giants for him.

However, Spurs are facing strong competition for Udogie’s services as Inter have also stepped up efforts for him.

According to Italian outlet Fcinter1908.it, Stefano Antonelli and Ferdinando Guarino, Udogie’s agents, are currently at the Inter headquarters to meet with their hierarchy over a deal for the player.

Inter see the 19-year-old as a player capable of playing on the flanks for them having seen him impress for Udinese last term.

Tottenham have already signed two players and are close to sealing a deal for a third player in the shape of Yves Bissouma.

It remains to be seen whether Udogie will be among Conte’s new batch of players this summer as he eyes a squad overhaul.