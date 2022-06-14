Newcastle United have been in contact with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur target Christian Eriksen, but understand they face a serious battle to sign him, according to The Northern Echo.

Eriksen is claimed to have rejected a new contract offer from Brentford and he is set to leave the Bees as a free agent.

The contract he signed in January ran only for six months and he is now available on a free transfer with Tottenham credited with interest, while Manchester United are also keen.

Newcastle though are also keen on the midfielder, with the summer shaping up to be a big one for the Magpies and the signing of Eriksen could be another feather in their cap.

Accordingly, the Magpies have been in touch with the player, but they are prepared to accept that they are behind Spurs and the Red Devils in the race.

The Manchester club and the London side’s talks with the Dane have progressed further, but the Magpies are not ready to give up even if their rivals have moved ahead.

They are hoping to conduct face-to-face talks with the midfielder in the hopes of presenting him with their vision.

Eriksen has impressed heavily at the Brentford Community Stadium, playing eleven games and assisting four times, with the Bees losing only two times when the Danish star started.