Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven are in talks to take Wolves star Ki-Jana Hoever to the Netherlands this summer.

Hoever transferred to Wolves in the summer of 2020 from Liverpool, but in the past two seasons he has not been a regular for the Midlands club.

Last season, the young right-back made just eight appearances in the Premier League and his performances also came in for criticism.

Now, Hoever could be on his way out of the Midlands club this summer as he has become of interest to PSV Eindhoven.

The Eredivisie club have opened talks to try to take the player to the Netherlands, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

The Dutch club finished runners-up in the Eredivisie last season and they are looking to bolster their defence to mount another title challenge next term, having finished only two points behind Ajax.

Hoever was criticised by Wolves boss Bruno Lage in the past season after a defeat against Crystal Palace.

After that defeat in March, Hoever did not play another game for the rest of the season, for the senior side at least as he did make an appearance for the Under-23s, and he could be set to move away from Molineux this summer.