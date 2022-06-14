Tottenham Hotspur have no real interest in a move for Juventus star Weston McKennie at present, contrary to claims in Italy, according to The Athletic.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is keen on overhauling his squad this summer and the club’s recruitment department have been working hard to identify targets across all positions.

Harry Winks is expected to leave Tottenham this summer, and the north London club have been looking at potential central midfield targets that they could bring in.

Tottenham managing director of football Fabio Paratici is an admirer of Juventus star McKennie and it has been claimed that the Italian is expected to make moves to bring the American to north London.

However, even though McKennie is a player that Paratici rates, Tottenham have no real interest in snaring him away from the Turin giants this summer.

Paratici played a key role in signing McKennie for Juventus, but as it stands, he will not be looking to oversee a deal for him at Tottenham.

But Spurs have stepped up their recruitment drive and they have agreed a fee with Brighton for midfielder Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham will look to wrap up a deal for Bissouma soon while they eye even more signings in the coming weeks.