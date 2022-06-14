Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan is of the opinion that Arsenal should ensure that Bukayo Saka signs a new contract with the club or otherwise they will face an unpleasant situation.

Saka has won Arsenal Player of the Season award for two years seasons running now but his contract with the club expires in the summer of 2024.

It is speculated that he wants the Gunners to include a release clause in his new deal while he has also been linked with a move away to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jordan thinks that it will a big disappointment if the Gunners are not able to find a solution to the contract stand-off with Saka, and insists that technical director Edu, manager Mikel Arteta among others would have failed at their jobs if the player does not sign a new one.

The ex-Crystal Palace owner thinks that it is optimal that Saka sign a new deal for the Gunners’ sake and a situation should not arise where he is running down his contract.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan said: “I think it will be a disappointing day at Arsenal if they don’t find the keys to the door to unlock the problem that they have got with this kid signing a new contract.

“That would be a massive failure on the part of Edu, Arteta and anyone else at Arsenal that controls to some extent still the direction of travel on this boy’s career.

“The flip side is the boy can control his own destiny, run his contract down, Arsenal can still get compensation if he were to go because he is under 24 but you would like to think that they could bottom this out and never let it run down to a contract that has no time left on it.

“So he should sign a new contract and they should want him to sign a new contract and they should find a solution to it.”

The Gunners were reported to be confident of getting Saka to sign a new contract but so far the young star has not put pen to paper.