AC Milan have not yet put in an official bid for West Ham United linked Noa Lang, but remain keen on him.

Lang has shone at Club Brugge in Belgium and consistently been linked with a switch away from the club in recent transfer windows.

David Moyes’ West Ham have been credited with interest in signing Lang this summer, while AC Milan are also admirers of the winger.

AC Milan have already held a meeting with the representatives of the Dutch star as they ponder a swoop.

The transfer talk has gone quiet over the last week, but according to Italian daily Tuttosport, AC Milan remain interested in Lang.

However, AC Milan have not yet progressed to the point of putting in a bid for Lang.

The Rossoneri are focusing on trying to beat Newcastle United to the signature of Lille defender Sven Botman.

It remains to be seen where Lang, who has been capped five times by the Netherlands, will be playing his football next season.