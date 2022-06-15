Brighton do not want to sell Manchester City target Marc Cucurella and it would take a big offer for them to let him go this summer, according to The Athletic.

Manchester City are in the market for a left-back as Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to move on from the Etihad in the ongoing transfer window.

Pep Guardiola has identified Cucurella as the player he wants to add to his squad this summer as part of his plans.

The Spaniard had a brilliant first season in English football after joining Brighton last summer and Manchester City are pushing to sign him.

But it has been claimed that the Premier League champions are a long way away from securing a deal for Cucurella.

Brighton do not have to sell the Spaniard and they are also not interested in letting him go.

However, the Seagulls have not stood in the way of players who want to move on provided they receive a good fee for them.

Brighton would only consider selling the full-back if they receive a massive offer on their table for him.

But for the moment, there are no offers for the Spaniard and Manchester City are yet to indicate that they would be prepared to spend big on Cucurella.