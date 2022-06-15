Chelsea have set their financial expectations for Romelu Lukaku’s potential loan departure to Inter in the summer transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Lukaku is pushing for a move away from Chelsea after a disastrous first season back at Stamford Bridge and wants to return to Inter this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is also keen to let him go as the Belgian struggled to adapt to the Chelsea manager’s tactical scheme.

Lukaku is the club’s record signing and the financial aspect of a deal to take him back to Inter has always been expected to be complicated.

And according to the Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, Chelsea have finally settled on the financial guidelines for the 29-year-old’s loan move.

The Blues want a loan fee worth €10m and are demanding Inter cover his full wages during the loan stint, substantially less than the €20m they were claimed to be demanding.

Following talks between Chelsea and the forward’s camp, the club have set the financial expectations for the deal.

Inter are still hoping to bring down the loan fee to around €5m to €6m through negotiations.

Lukaku has already indicated that he is prepared to take a pay cut in order to force his way back to Inter this summer.