Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo is sure that Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca, who is poised to join the Yorkshire giants, is a player with ability.

The 25-year-old Spaniard only moved to Bayern Munich in 2020 and made just 24 appearances in all competitions for the German giants in the subsequent two campaigns.

Leeds struggled in the middle of the park during the 2021/22 season, with Kalvin Phillips missing a number of games owing to injury troubles, causing them to deploy multiple players out of position, none of whom came close to matching his influence.

Dorigo believes that to mitigate future struggles of that kind, Leeds need to push a deal through for Roca, saying that the defensive midfielder has the requisite qualities to deputise for Phillips should the need arise.

“If you look at our midfield when Kalvin Phillips has been out, we have struggled and we have asked a lot of players filling the gap when it’s not their favoured position”, Dorigo wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“That was one void that needed to be filled with extreme urgency this summer and, fingers crossed, the Roca deal goes through, if the right price can be agreed, because, clearly, he’s got some ability.”

In Bavaria, Roca rarely got a look-in as he vied for a starting position with world-class midfielders while still a relatively unproven player, which, Dorigo feels, is not something to be held against the Spaniard.

“He went to Bayern Munich and couldn’t quite get as many games as he would have liked, but that’s not really a slight on him; it’s just that Bayern Munich are obviously a very, very good side indeed”, he went on to add.

“Look at the players they have operating in the middle of the park, names that could really grace just about any team sheet, so missing out on a regular start is no shame in such company.”

Roca, if confirmed, will be the third summer signing for the Whites after Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen both joined from Red Bull Salzburg.