Danny Mills has warned Kalvin Phillips that he could end up being just another squad player at Manchester City should he join this summer as he is not on the same level as Citizens midfielder Rodri.

Phillips has been one of Leeds’ key players in recent seasons but his future at Elland Road is under the scanner.

The England international is a top target for Premier League champions Manchester City, who are looking for a replacement for Fernandinho and are expected to table a formal offer to try to snare him away from the Yorkshire giants in the ongoing window.

However, former Manchester City and Whites star Mills has warned Phillips that he could become just a squad player at the Etihad Stadium as he not as good as Rodri, who usually plays in the holding midfield role under Pep Guardiola.

“I think if he goes to Manchester City, he becomes another squad player”, Mills said on talkSPORT.

“Within that, he will probably play 20 or so games.

“He is not a Rodri standard yet, Rodri is different class.”

However, Mills admitted that joining Manchester City could also end up being good for Phillips as the club demand all their players step up their game.

“It [joining Manchester City] could be [good for Philips], but you have got to step up and if you do not step up, you get found out very, very quickly.

“And I am not saying Kalvin Phillips will, he is a very, very good player, but going to Manchester City, the intensity, the expectation of having to win every single week is next level.”

Leeds are keen to keep Phillips in their ranks and are tipped to ask for a significant fee to sanction his exit.