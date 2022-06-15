Newcastle United have an interest in Arsenal-linked Gianluca Scamacca as an alternative target to Reims forward Hugo Ekitike, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies want to bring in a forward in the ongoing transfer window and are pushing to sign Ekitike ahead of the new season.

The teenage striker declined a move to Newcastle in January but the club are confident of getting their hands on him this summer.

An agreement is in place with Reims but it has been claimed that his agent is holding up the move amidst interest from Borussia Dortmund.

And it has been suggested that Newcastle have other alternatives in mind if a move for Ekitike falls through.

The Magpies like Sassuolo forward Scamacca, who is also a target for their Premier League rivals Arsenal.

However, Newcastle feel it would take some convincing for the Italy international to leave Serie A this summer.

Arsenal have already failed with a bid for Scamacca and he is expected to join one of the big wigs in Italy.

Newcastle also have an interest in Chelsea’s Armando Broja, who spent last season on loan at Southampton.