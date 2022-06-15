Newcastle United were keen on a move for Manchester City starlet Gavin Bazunu, but he snubbed them for Southampton, who promised him the number one role at the club, according to talkSPORT.

Bazunu has been on the books at the Etihad Stadium since 2019, initially joining Manchester City’s Under-18s squad.

The shot-stopper played last season on loan at Portsmouth where he impressed and is now set to leave the Mancunians on a permanent basis.

Manchester City’s Premier League rivals Southampton are on the cusp of securing Bazunu’s signature for an initial fee of £10m, which could rise up to £15m with bonus payments.

However, the Saints were not the only top flight club keen on the 20-year-old as Newcastle had a strong interest in taking him to Tyneside.

But Bazunu chose the Saints as his next club over the Magpies because they guaranteed to make him their first choice between the sticks.

Moreover, Southampton’s excellent track record of developing young talents also played a huge role in the Manchester City starlet opting for St Mary’s as his next home.

Even though they missed out on Bazunu, Newcastle are continuing their hunt for a new shot-stopper and have Borussia Monchengladbach star Yann Sommer on their transfer radar.