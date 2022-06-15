Newcastle United and AC Milan target Sven Botman wants to sort out his future by the end of the month as the speculation over where he will move continues to intensify.

Botman’s future has been a source of intense speculation over the last few weeks due to the tug of war Newcastle and AC Milan are involved in.

The Dutchman wants to join AC Milan and has already agreed on personal terms, but the Rossoneri are yet to reach an agreement with Lille.

Newcastle have been trying to convince the defender to move to England but feel they are being treated differently as Lille want a higher fee from them compared to AC Milan.

The defender is reportedly still keen on a move to the San Siro and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Botman wants everything to be sorted out by the end of the month.

Initially, he was keen to get everything done this week before he goes for his holidays this summer.

But negotiations have dragged on and neither Newcastle nor AC Milan have struck a deal with Lille.

AC Milan are banking on Botman’s willingness to join them and have offered €33m to the French club.

Newcastle do not want to pay over the odds for Botman.