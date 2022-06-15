Ligue 1 side Nantes have not tabled an offer for Nottingham Forest shot-stopper Brice Samba and are not interested in a move for him, contrary to claims.

Samba played a key role under Steve Cooper last term as Nottingham Forest earned promotion back to the Premier League through the playoffs.

The shot-stopper is a fan favourite at the City Ground but his future at the club is under the scanner.

Samba has notified Nottingham Forest’s hierarchy that he wants to leave the club this summer having rejected an offer to renew his contract, although the club are in talks to convince him to stay.

But the custodian’s situation at the Nottinghamshire giants has seen him attract interest from elsewhere and it has been claimed that Ligue 1 outfit Nantes have slapped in a bid for him.

However, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Les Canaris have not made any offers to snare Samba away from the City Ground this summer.

Even though Samba is a player in demand, Nantes do not have him in their sights at present.

Samba has one year left on his current deal at Nottingham Forest and he has been the subject of enquires from several clubs including from France, although Nantes are not among them.

Ligue 1 outfit Lens have probed the possibility of getting a deal over the line for the Tricky Trees star this summer.