Southampton are amongst several clubs pushing for a loan for Paris Saint-Germain starlet Djeidi Gassama, who could move on this summer.

The 18-year-old academy graduate is seen as a bright prospect and has already been handed his senior debut by the French giants.

He further showed his talent in the UEFA Youth League last season where he managed to make seven-goal contributions in eight appearances.

Gassama’s performances have not gone unnoticed with more than one club showing interest in taking him away from France on loan.

Premier League outfit Southampton are pushing for a loan for the 18-year-old, but face competition from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, Club Brugge in Belgium and FC Basel in Switzerland, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.

Sporting Lisbon also want Gassama and are claimed to have made him one of their summer priorities.

Gassama would prefer to stay at PSG, but the club are yet to appoint a new coach and are waiting to take a decision on the player.

The new PSG coach could want to run the rule over the youngster before a decision is made on his future.