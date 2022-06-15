West Ham United are concerned about their move to sign Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola on a permanent deal being hijacked by Newcastle United, according to the Guardian.

Areola spent last season on loan at West Ham and played a big part in helping the Hammers to reach the semi-finals of the Europa League.

David Moyes was impressed with how he provided able cover for Lukasz Fabianski in the squad and performed in Europe.

West Ham want to sign him on a permanent deal from PSG and have been closing in getting an agreement done for a fee of around £11m.

But it has been claimed that the Hammers are now facing the threat of losing Areola to Newcastle.

The Magpies have been tracking the 29-year-old goalkeeper with a view to signing him this summer.

Newcastle want a goalkeeper to compete with Martin Dubravka and have the financial power to outmuscle West Ham.

The Hammers still want Areola but could look at Burnley’s Nick Pope as an alternative option if they are unable to secure him.