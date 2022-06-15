Villarreal CEO Fernando Roig Negueroles has revealed that the Spanish club are not currently negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur regarding Giovani Lo Celso, amid claims they are closing in on a deal.

Lo Celso enjoyed an impressive last half of the campaign last season with the Yellow Submarine, quickly settling in with the La Liga side on loan after falling out of favour at Spurs.

His displays pleased the Spanish side and they are looking to make the midfielder’s stay at El Madrigal permanent this summer.

Negueroles has insisted though that so far there have been no proposals from the Spanish side to Spurs regarding Lo Celso, nor have the English side made one of their own.

The Villarreal CEO added that presently there are no negotiations going on between Spurs and his side, as they first have to offload certain players before making a bid for Lo Celso.

Negueroles was quoted as saying by Spanish radio station Radio Vila-real: “Up until this moment we have not negotiated or made any offer for Lo Celso, nor have Tottenham offered us anything.

“We are not negotiating, since to carry out such an operation, there must first be exits.

“What is being said is not true.”

It had been claimed that Villarreal were hoping to sign the midfielder for a price of £16m plus add-ons but the CEO of the club has now played down any talk of negotiations at present.