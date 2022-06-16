Jack Ross will not be able to take his former Sunderland coach John Potter to Dundee United with him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ex-Black Cats boss Ross is closing in on taking the managerial post at Tannadice and is thinking about the backroom team he will have to support him.

Ross wanted to bring in Potter, who he worked with at Sunderland, as his assistant at Dundee United.

Potter though is unwilling to quickly leave the job he took as Kelty Hearts manager.

With Potter not available to join him, Ross will have to look elsewhere as he aims for a key lieutenant at Dundee United.

Ross, 46, was last employed as Hibernian manager, a role he took in 2019 and held until December 2021, when he was sacked following a poor run of results.

Dundee United finished a lofty fourth in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Tam Courts left his job as Dundee United boss earlier this month and was recently appointed as the new manager of Hungarian side Budapest Honved.