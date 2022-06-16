Newcastle United are currently monitoring the situation of Santos starlet Angelo Gabriel, according to Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 17-year-old forward has broken multiple records since his arrival on the scene at the age of 15, becoming the second youngest player to debut for the Peixe, behind Coutinho and ahead of Pele.

Angelo, in 2021, became the youngest Santos player to play in the Copa Libertadores when he turned out against Deportivo Lara at Vila Belmiro.

Later the same year, he became the youngest ever player in history to score in a Copa Libertadores fixture when he found the net against San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires.

Barcelona have reportedly secured first refusal on the teenager and his team-mate Kaiky, but now Newcastle are watching Angelo with interest.

Angelo has made three appearances in the ongoing edition of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, recording an assist.

In all, he has made 68 appearances for Peixe across all competitions, netting twice and assisting three times.

The Magpies already have two Brazilians on the books in the shape of Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes, and it remains to be seen if they add Angelo.