Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman is attracting interest from an unnamed Premier League outfit, according to the Shields Gazette.

The 25-year-old is firmly down the goalkeeping pecking order at Newcastle and with the Magpies tipped to sign another shot-stopper is expected to move on.

Preston North End have held talks with Newcastle about signing Woodman and a move to Deepdale could hand him regular first team football.

Woodman though could have a tricky decision to make as he is wanted by an unnamed Premier League side.

While a move within the Premier League could appeal to the goalkeeper, it would likely see him continue to provide cover rather than start games.

Woodman stayed put at St James’ Park during the first half of the previous season, managing to feature in four league matches before being shipped out to Bournemouth for the second half of the campaign.

He failed to feature even in a single league match for the Cherries, with his only appearance for the Championship club coming in the FA Cup.

Though Woodman still has a year left in his Newcastle contract, he could call time on his lengthy association with the club soon.