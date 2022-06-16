Newcastle United are unlikely to make any signings before the weekend, despite talks to land Sven Botman and Hugo Ekitike continuing, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Botman and Ekitike both have been of interest to the Magpies since the January transfer window and they have stepped up their efforts this summer.

In January, it was Ekitike who was unwilling to move to St. James Park, while this summer it is Botman who is proving tricky to land as he favours AC Milan.

Botman has his heart set on Italian giants AC Milan but their offer to current club Lille is significantly less than the Magpies and thus the club are still in with a chance to sign him.

Newcastle remain in talks with Lille to sign Botman, while they are also continuing talks to snap up Ekitike.

Neither player will arrive at Newcastle by the weekend however and the Magpies will make no new additions before the weekend.

The Magpies have completed the signing of Matt Targett in the ongoing window, but he was already on loan last season, and the fans are still waiting to see fresh faces.

Boss Eddie Howe is determined to strengthen his squad as he eyes driving Newcastle towards the upper reaches of the Premier League next season.