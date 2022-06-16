Nottingham Forest are on the verge of sealing a loan swoop for Dean Henderson from Manchester United, according to talkSPORT.

Tricky Trees boss Steve Cooper is keen on bolstering his squad across the board this summer as the club gear up for their first Premier League campaign in 23 years.

Nottingham Forest’s hierarchy are ready to back Cooper in the market and the club have a clutch of players on their transfer radar.

The Nottinghamshire giants could witness shot-stopper Brice Samba leave the club this summer as he has notified them that he wants to move on.

And Nottingham Forest have entered talks with Manchester United about a move for their custodian Henderson, with Samba’s future at the City Ground shrouded in uncertainty.

The Premier League new boys have made progress with their efforts to snap up the Red Devils star and are closing in on a loan swoop for him.

Nottingham Forest will also have a purchase clause in the deal for Henderson, which will give them the option to sign him permanently should they wish.

Henderson endured a frustrating spell at Old Trafford last season as he struggled for game time but a move to Nottingham Forest is likely to provide him with regular minutes.