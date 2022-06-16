Nottingham Forest have initiated talks with Bundesliga outfit Mainz regarding a summer move for centre-back Moussa Niakhate, according to Sky Sports News.

Niakhate has made at least 30 appearances in the Bundesliga each season since joining Mainz in the summer of 2018.

The centre-back continued being a vital part of the team last season, despite struggling with injury and illness, making 30 league appearances and even getting on the scoresheet four times.

Now, the defender has become of interest to Nottingham Forest, who are looking to strengthen in the centre-back area as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Tricky Trees have begun discussions with the German club over the possibility of bringing Niakhate to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest have also looked at other names as they intend to add to their centre-back department over the summer.

Niakhate has a year left on his contract and the German club may be tempted to sell him instead of risking letting him go a free transfer next summer.

The centre-back has also been linked with West Ham United and Everton, but it is the Tricky Trees who have opened a line of communication with Mainz.