Southampton are also interested in Leeds United-targeted Manchester City starlet Romeo Lavia, according to The Athletic.

Lavia signed for the Citizens in the summer of 2020 and after initially playing for the Under-18s has risen through the ranks to play for the Under-23s and even make appearances for the senior team.

In the past season, he made 20 appearances for the Under-23s and helped them lift the Premier League 2 title while also taking to the pitch twice for the senior team.

Now Lavia is on the radar of Jesse Marsch’s Leeds, who are looking to strengthen their strength in depth at Elland Road.

Southampton have also joined the Whites in their interest in the 18 year-old but the Citizens might stand in the duo’s way.

The Manchester club are not of the inclination to let Lavia depart but they have not ruled out the possibility.

Manchester City themselves are interested in the Whites’ midfielder Kalvin Phillips and any potential deal for Lavia might act as way to offset the bid they make for the Leeds player.

Lavia is rated highly at the Etihad with him being looked on as having the potential to become a first-team regular but his senior future may lie away from the Citizens.