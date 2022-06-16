Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow in their hopes of signing Destiny Udogie as his side Udinese do not want to sell him this summer.

The 19-year-old is heavily linked with an exit from Udinese this summer as he has attracted the admiring glances of several European heavyweights.

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter are both keen on Udogie, while Antonio Conte’s Tottenham also have him on their transfer radar.

Udogie’s entourage have met with the Inter hierarchy to discuss a deal for the player while it has been claimed that Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici has also made contact with his agents over a move.

However, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Udinese do not want to sell Udogie in the ongoing window, which is a blow for his potential suitors such as Spurs.

Le Zebrette want to keep hold of Udogie for at least one more season and evaluate the possibility of cashing in on him next summer.

But Udinese could still sell the defender this window, provided they receive a crazy offer for his signature.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will push to land Udogie in the coming weeks, with Conte being backed with significant funds for player recruitment.