West Ham United target Adnan Januzaj is seeking a signing on fee in the €6m range in addition to a significant amount in wages, it has been claimed in Spain.

Januzaj is set to be a free agent as his contract at Real Sociedad will expire at the end of this month.

As it stands, the Belgian is not short of suitors with several clubs in Spain, Italy and England keen on him, with the likes of Barcelona, Real Betis, Napoli and Everton credited with interest.

West Ham, who are managed by David Moyes, the 27-year-old’s former boss at Manchester United, are also keen on snapping him up.

However, according to Spanish daily Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Januzaj wants around €6m as a signing on bonus in addition to an annual pay packet worth €6m including taxes.

The winger’s high demands have already resulted in Real Betis bowing out of the race for his signature.

Moyes handed Januzaj his competitive debut for Manchester United but he struggled for game time at Old Trafford following the Scot’s exit.

It remains to be seen whether Moyes will provide his former charge an opportunity to return o England, while West Ham are prepared to offload one of their own wingers in Said Benrahma.