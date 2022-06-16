Yves Bissouma has completed a medical with Tottenham Hotspur and is now set to join the north London club officially, according to The Athletic.

Spurs recently agreed a fee with Brighton for the services of the midfielder and are moving quickly to push the deal over the line.

Bissouma has now been put through his medical paces by Tottenham and the deal is poised to go through.

The paperwork is now set to be completed and the midfielder will be put at the disposal of boss Antonio Conte.

Conte is keen to strengthen his squad in advance of Champions League football next season, while he is also keen to close the gap on the top three in the Premier League.

Bissouma made 26 appearances in the Premier League for Brighton last season and went into the book on ten occasions.

He played in both his side’s meetings with Tottenham, giving Conte an opportunity to have an up close look at him.

Bissouma adds to Conte’s options in the middle of the park and could be deployed alongside either Rodrigo Bentancur or Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.