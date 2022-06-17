Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over a fee with Liverpool for the signature of Sadio Mane in the ongoing transfer window.

Mane has been pushing to leave Liverpool this summer and has already agreed on a three-year contract with the German champions.

Bayern Munich have been in talks with Liverpool over a deal for Mane but the talks have not been as smooth as they would have hoped for.

Liverpool rejected two bids from the Bavarians and it took a high-powered Bayern Munich delegation led by sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic to come to England to get things moving again.

But that has paid off as according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, an agreement is finally in place between Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

The Reds have accepted a third offer from the German champions and Mane is now closing in on a move to Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old has been calm about the situation and has been confident about sealing a move to the Bavarians.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gave his blessing to Mane’s sale very early and brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica to replace him for a potential club-record fee.