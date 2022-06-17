Southampton and Crystal Palace are still leading the race for Bayern Munich star Chris Richards, amidst increasing competition, according to CBS Sports.

Richards spent the previous season on loan at the Bavarian giants’ fellow Bundesliga club Hoffenheim but could be sold this summer.

Bayern Munich are claimed to be open to selling the American star, who made 20 Bundesliga appearances last season, this summer for a fee of around €15m.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are interested in taking the young centre-back to England over the summer but they face increasing competition.

Regardless of the competition though the Saints and the Eagles still retain the lead in the chase for the American star.

Three La Liga clubs are also interested in the American star, all of the trio being in the top half, with one of them believed to be Valencia.

Clubs in France and Bayern Munich’s own Germany are also tracking the 22 year-old, who is currently injured, with the injury cutting his season short in late April.

While the German giants are ready to sell at the price they have determined, they are also considering adding a buy-back clause in any deal for Richards’ sale.