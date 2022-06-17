Derby County are not in the race for Hull City star Richard Smallwood, contrary to claims, according to Derbyshire Live.

Smallwood is set to become a free agent at the end of this month and is deciding on his options for the future.

The midfielder was with the Tigers from the summer of 2020 and helped them get promoted to the Championship, but is now a free agent.

The Rams were claimed to be interested in singing the free agent over the summer as they prepare for life in the third tier.

However, Derby have not registered an interest in Smallwood and are not looking to recruit him this summer.

While the Rams are not looking to sign the free agent, he is still linked with a number of clubs, including Peterborough United and Bradford City.

Derby are still waiting for a takeover to go through and even though boss Wayne Rooney has outlined his transfer plans, he is not in a position to execute them to his satisfaction.

Smallwood made 41 appearances for the Tigers last season in the Championship and played every one of their league games this year.