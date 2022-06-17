Manchester United are making progress in negotiations for new arrivals behind the scenes, including in the potential deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to journalist Jacque Talbot.

A section of the Manchester United fans have been left frustrated by the club’s moves in the market this summer.

While Premier League rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool have brought in big names, the Red Devils are yet to sign a new player despite the promised rebuild under Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona for De Jong and are in the process of getting deals done for several other targets.

It has been claimed progress has been made in talks for De Jong and several other targets.

Manchester United have been putting in the legwork required for several deals in the background.

The club are relatively confident about securing targets this summer for Ten Hag despite not signing a single player until now.

Their priority lies in improving their midfield after losing players such as Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata in the summer.

Manchester United are also considering targets to improve their defence and the forward line as well.