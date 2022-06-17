Manchester United are prioritising their focus on three particular targets for the moment with Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong being one of them, according to journalist Jonathan Shrager.

The Premier League giants are yet to sign a player this summer while their rivals have already done big business in the ongoing transfer window.

But Manchester United are confident that they are making progress in talks for several targets ahead of getting the deals done in the next few weeks.

They are still in talks with Barcelona for De Jong and the Dutchman remains one of their priorities this summer.

But the club are also focusing on two other deals at the moment apart from the negotiations for the Barcelona star.

The Red Devils have concentrated their efforts on signing FC Porto midfielder Vitinha, who has a release clause worth €40m with the discussions centred around personal terms.

Manchester United are also working on a deal to sign young striker Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County.

The 18-year-old’s representatives are keen on taking the forward to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester United still retain an interest in Jurrien Timber but the negotiations have stalled with the Ajax defender over personal terms.