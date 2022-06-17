Newcastle United are likely to wait until Nick Pope holds talks with Vincent Kompany before making a move for the Burnley goalkeeper, according to the Northern Echo.

The Magpies are looking to bring in a goalkeeper to compete with Martin Dubravka and are considering a number of options in the market.

Newcastle are mulling a move for Alphonse Areola, who is a target for West Ham, but Pope has been emerging as the top target for the club.

With Burnley relegated to the Championship, Newcastle are increasingly confident about their chances of signing the England goalkeeper.

And it has been claimed Newcastle are poised to make an offer to sign the goalkeeper this summer.

However, they are keen to wait until the Burnley goalkeeper holds face-to-face talks with new manager Kompany next week.

Pope wants to leave Burnley this summer as he wants to continue to play in the Premier League next season.

Newcastle are prepared to wait for Pope to state his intentions clear to the new Burnley boss this summer.

However, Eddie Howe would prefer to have a new goalkeeper in the squad before the players reassemble for pre-season training.