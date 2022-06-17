Newcastle United target Hugo Ekitike is in no rush to take a decision on his future and there is no guarantee he will accept the Magpies’ offer amidst interest from elsewhere.

The Reims starlet turned down approaches from Newcastle in January, but he remained on their transfer wish list.

A new striker is a priority for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe this summer and the club have managed to agree a deal with Reims for Ekitike, with their interest having been maintained.

However, the Tyneside giants are yet to get a deal over the line for the Frenchman, as he has also attracted interest from several top European clubs.

And according to French radio station RMC, Ekitike is in no hurry to decide which club he should join next, and there is no guarantee he will give the green light to Newcastle, who have tabled a contract offer.

A number of German clubs, including Borussia Dortmund, are interested in Ekitike, while he is also on the transfer radar of Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, although none of them are currently in a position to make concrete moves for his services.

Newcastle are aware of the possibility of missing out on Ekitike again and are in the process of identifying alternative options.

Sassuolo hitman Gianluca Scamacca and Inter marksman Joaquin Correa are among the players Newcastle have him in their sights, while a deal for Ekitike remains up in the air.