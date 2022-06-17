Paris Saint-Germain are interested in FC Porto midfielder Vitinha, who is wanted by Manchester United, and have put in an offer.

Vitinha could move on from Porto during the ongoing transfer window and Manchester United have been working to take him to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils could now have to contend with PSG as they try to sign the Porto man though, with the French champions also admirers.

PSG, according to Goal France, highly rate the midfielder and have sent an offer to Porto; PSG’s new football advisor Luis Campos is actively working on the deal.

Portuguese deal-maker Campos is a big fan of Vitinha and wants to take him to the Parc des Princes.

The French champions are hard at work on the potential deal and believe Vitinha can be tempted to continue his career in Ligue 1.

Manchester United have not sent an offer to Porto for Vitinha, but are claimed to be working on personal terms with the player’s agents.

The Red Devils could then make an offer for the 22-year-old if terms can be agreed.