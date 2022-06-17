Newcastle United target Merih Demiral was offered to Roma by Juventus, but the Giallorossi have rejected the opportunity to sign the Turk.

Centre-back is one area Magpies boss Eddie Howe is keen to bolster this summer but they have been struggling to get a deal over the line for their top target Sven Botman, as they are facing strong competition from AC Milan for his services

Newcastle have not given up on the Lille defender but they have been linked with interest in other centre-halves including Juventus star Demiral.

The Turkey international played last season on loan at Atalanta, but the Bergamo outfit do not want to make his signing permanent, while his parent club is keen to offload him this summer.

And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Juventus proposed Demiral to Serie A rivals Roma, but they did not take up on the offer.

The Giallorossi already have options at centre-back and they are looking to make further additions in other areas of the pitch.

Juventus also were mulling over offering Demiral to Roma as part of a deal for their star Nicolo Zaniolo, but the Rome giants do not want the centre-back.

As it stands, Demiral does not have a future at the Allianz Stadium and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will provide him a way out as they push on with their hunt for a new central defender.