Departing Tottenham Hotspur talent Thimothee Lo-Tutala is attracting interest from French giants Lyon, while a host of other clubs have put proposals on his table.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper is leaving Tottenham this summer as he looks for the next step in his career, with the club having confirmed he will depart.

Lo-Tutala opted against signing a new contract in north London as he wants to play senior team football, feeling the path to doing so at Spurs was blocked.

He is now focusing on the Under-19 European Championship, where he will turn out for France, but has a big decision to make after the tournament.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lo-Tutala has proposals on the table already from clubs in England, Spain and Italy.

The shot-stopper also has solid interest from his homeland where Ligue 1 heavyweights Lyon are keen.

Lo-Tutala will be eyeing a run of good performances at the Under-19 European Championship, which could swell his list of suitors even further.

The 19-year-old was involved with first team training at Tottenham and made nine appearances in the Premier League 2 for the club last season, keeping five clean sheets.