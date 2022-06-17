The 19-year-old goalkeeper is leaving Tottenham this summer as he looks for the next step in his career, with the club having confirmed he will depart.
Lo-Tutala opted against signing a new contract in north London as he wants to play senior team football, feeling the path to doing so at Spurs was blocked.
He is now focusing on the Under-19 European Championship, where he will turn out for France, but has a big decision to make after the tournament.
According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Lo-Tutala has proposals on the table already from clubs in England, Spain and Italy.
The shot-stopper also has solid interest from his homeland where Ligue 1 heavyweights Lyon are keen.
Lo-Tutala will be eyeing a run of good performances at the Under-19 European Championship, which could swell his list of suitors even further.
The 19-year-old was involved with first team training at Tottenham and made nine appearances in the Premier League 2 for the club last season, keeping five clean sheets.