Leeds United are on the verge of sealing a swoop for Marc Roca from Bayern Munich and could end up paying more than the initial agreed fee of €12m.

A new central midfielder has been on Leeds’ transfer wish list for a number of transfer widows now and they are finally set to check that off.

The Whites zeroed in on Bayern Munich star Roca this summer and managed to reach an agreement with the German giants for his signature.

Roca was put through his medical paces ahead of his move to Elland Road and he has passed it without any issues.

And according to German broadcaster Sport 1, the Yorkshire giants will pay Bayern Munich an initial fee of €12m for Roca, a figure which could rise up to €17m if certain bonus stipulations kick in.

Leeds only managed to escape relegation on the final day of the last Premier League season and their recruitment strategy, along with the size of squad, were scrutinised.

However, the Whites have moved early in the ongoing window and Roca is set to be their third summer signing following the arrivals of Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen.

While Leeds are set to add Roca to their ranks, the future of another midfielder at Elland Road remains under the scanner with Manchester City keen on snaring away Kalvin Phillips.