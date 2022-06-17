Manchester United are still waiting to hear an answer from Tottenham Hotspur target Christian Eriksen to their contract offer, according to journalist Sam Pilger.

Eriksen played the latter half of last season at Brentford and is now available on a free transfer this summer.

The Bees want to keep the 30-year-old but are aware that they are unlikely to do so due to interest from a few big clubs in the Premier League.

Tottenham and Manchester United want him, and the Red Devils have already made a concrete offer of a contract to the Denmark international.

Manchester United want Eriksen as part of Erik ten Hag’s plan to revolutionise the midfield ahead of next season.

But for the moment, the Dane is yet to give his reply to the offer he received from Manchester United.

The Premier League giants are keen to sign him and are eagerly waiting for the Dane to make up his mind.

But they also accept that Eriksen has other offers to play for other clubs in England this summer; joining Spurs would mean Champions League football.

The Denmark international is also believed to be interested in staying in London after he leaves Brentford.