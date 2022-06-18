The prospect of Arsenal target Raphinha staying at Leeds United until the World Cup in the winter has not been ruled out, according to The Athletic.

Raphinha wants to leave Leeds this summer and Barcelona are his preferred choice of club at the moment.

He has already agreed on personal terms with the Catalan giants, but negotiations between Barcelona and Leeds have not progressed in recent weeks.

Leeds want north of £60m from his sale and for the moment Barcelona do not have the funds to make the deal happen at this stage of the summer.

Arsenal are also interested in getting their hands on the Brazilian, but it has been claimed that Raphinha staying at Leeds beyond the end of the window has not been ruled out

It has been claimed there could be a possibility of the winger staying at Leeds until the World Cup in Qatar.

He is part of the Brazil squad and is likely to be at the World Cup party this winter if he continues to play regular football.

There are suggestions that Raphinha could stay Leeds until the end of the year and consider a move in the January transfer window.

Leeds want to offer him a new contract but no such discussions are likely to take place at the moment.