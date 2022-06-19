Burnley are well down the line with a swoop for defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who is also on Celtic’s radar, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Scottish champions Celtic have shown interest in Harwood-Bellis as boss Ange Postecoglou looks to strengthen his squad over the course of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City are poised to loan Harwood-Bellis out to continue his development, following stints at Anderlecht and Stoke City last term.

Burnley are leading the race for the 20-year-old and it has emerged they are well down the line with the push to take him to Turf Moor.

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany now being in the hot seat at Burnley may have given the Clarets an edge.

And the Citizens would be able to keep close tabs on the defender given Turf Moor lies just 40 miles north of the Etihad.

Kompany is looking to drive Burnley straight back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking following relegation.

And the odds are that the former centre-back will be able to count on Manchester City’s Harwood-Bellis to aid his cause.