Everton target Oleksandr Zinchenko could be offered to Wolves by Manchester City, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Manchester City are interested in a deal for Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, but while the Molineux outfit are willing to sell, they want a top price to let him go.

Wolves are looking to bring in £45m from selling Ait-Nouri, a player they paid under £10m to sign from French outfit Angers following a successful loan spell.

Manchester City do not want to pay £45m for Ait-Nouri, but could bring the price down by throwing Zinchenko into the deal.

The Ukraine international has been linked with an exit from the Etihad over the ongoing transfer window and Frank Lampard’s Everton are keen.

Lampard appreciates Zinchenko’s ability to operate not just as a left-back, but also in midfield.

The Toffees could be left disappointed though as Manchester City may offer Zinchenko to Wolves.

Zinchenko turned down a move to Wolves in the past, but ready to move on from Manchester City for regular game time, he may accept a Molineux switch this summer.