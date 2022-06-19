Tottenham Hotspur will continue to monitor the situation of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie after showing interest in him in the January transfer window, according to football.london.

Spurs have embarked upon a process of strengthening Antonio Conte’s squad and have already landed goalkeeper Fraser Forster and midfielder Yves Bissouma.

They were linked with McKennie in January and the United States international was above Rodrigo Bentancur, who eventually joined, on their shortlist.

McKennie suffered a fractured metatarsal in February and missed most of the rest of Juventus’ campaign.

It has been suggested that Juventus could sell the 23-year-old in the ongoing transfer window and Tottenham will continue to monitor his situation.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a possible exit from Spurs and the club would likely turn to McKennie if he does go.

Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici signed McKennie for Juventus and remains an admirer of his abilities.

McKennie is under contract at Juventus until 2025 and has made a total of 75 appearances for the Italian club.