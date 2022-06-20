Benfica are waiting for Celtic to deposit the fee needed to sign Jota on a permanent basis after the Scottish champions signalled their intention to sign the Portuguese.

Jota shone on loan at Celtic last season and helped the Bhoys to reclaim the Scottish Premiership title, booking a spot in this season’s Champions League.

The Bhoys have a purchase option in the loan agreement and now, according to Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda, Benfica are waiting for the €7.5m they will be due for 70 per cent of his rights after Celtic signalled they will trigger the clause.

Jota is putting the finishing touches to his contract with Celtic and will join the Scottish giants permanently.

The 23-year-old made 40 appearances for Celtic over the course of the recent season.

He contributed with 13 goals and 14 assists for his team-mates, impressing Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Jota will now prepare for the new season at Celtic, with Champions League football on the agenda as well as the defence of the Scottish Premiership title.

The attacker scored against Rangers in Celtic’s 1-1 draw with the Gers in May, in the final games of the Scottish league season.